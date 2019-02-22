Italy fines Ryanair and Wizz air for charging customers for hand luggage, whilst Spain looks the other way

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM, according to its initials in Spanish) has fined airlines Ryanair (three million Euros) and Wizz Air (one million Euros), for «misleading» customers with their new paid hand luggage policies. What’s more, the AGCM is giving the two companies 60 days to explain the steps they’re going to take to resolve the situation. This practice «deceives the consumer about the actual price of the ticket, as this no longer includes an essential element of the air transport contract – the large carry-on luggage- in the basic fare», the AGCM’s decision states. FACUA-Consumers in Action deems it outrageous that Spain’s National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión