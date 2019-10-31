Jazztel charged a customer 4 penalties for asking to unsubscribe from their services due to several issues

Jazztel issued four penalties, that amounted 489 Euros, to a customer that chose to unsubscribe from both the mobile and the landline telecommunications services offered by the company after having been subject to multiple distinct breaches and not receiving a response to previous queries. After filing a complaint, asking the company to drop the initial charges, the company obliged for two of them but added a fourth one. The case has finally been resolved thanks to FACUA Euskadi’s involvement. The Orange group’s company did not only apply the fines that affected the contractual cancellation policy even though it occurred as a result of contractual breaches but also dodged their obligation of allowing users to unsubscribe without any kind of fine when solicited within

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