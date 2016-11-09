Judge declares Vodafone Ono's late payment 'fine' as excessive

The Magistrate’s Court in Monzon (Huesca) thinks the fine that Vodafone Ono charges its clients for late payment of bills is excessive. For this reason, the company has been ordered to pay back 303.84 Euros to a user from whom they took money in this way, plus 21.32 Euros for costs incurred for the claim filed against the company, as well as additional costs of interest that have accumulated since the affected person made the claim. After the campaign that FACUA-Consumers in Action launched against this type of fraud committed by telephone companies, their associate Ilich Luis A. M. decided to turn to the courts in Monzon (Huesca) to announce his case. The court in Monzon says it is not wrong for the company to claim money from clients who are late in paying t

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