Judge Pedraz sends the Ausbanc and Manos Limpias case to Criminal Court for a trial date
The Public Prosecutor asks for 118 years for Luis Pineda and 25 for Miguel Bernad. Podemos and FACUA act as popular prosecutors.
FACUA.org / Agencias
España-20/02/2019
Judge Santiago Pedraz has sent over the open case against the leaders of Ausbanc and Manos Limpias, Luis Pineda and Miguel Bernad, and eight other people, to Criminal Court to set a date for a trial.
Due to Pineda currently being held in pretrial prison since April 2016, the Fourth Section of the civil registration (responsible for legal representations and guardians
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