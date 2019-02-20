Judge Pedraz sends the Ausbanc and Manos Limpias case to Criminal Court for a trial date

Judge Santiago Pedraz has sent over the open case against the leaders of Ausbanc and Manos Limpias, Luis Pineda and Miguel Bernad , and eight other people, to Criminal Court to set a date for a trial. Due to Pineda currently being held in pretrial prison since April 2016, the Fourth Section of the civil registration (responsible for legal representations and guardians

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión