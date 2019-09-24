Listeria outbreak: detained the "de facto company manager" of Magrudis, his two sons and two others

The head of the Number 10 Instruction Court (Juzgado de Instrucción Número 10) in Seville, Pilar Ordóñez, has ordered the seizure of the Magrudis factory (La Mechá) and several other buildings connected to the company. In the operation, the local police detained José Antonio Marín Ponce, who the magistrate considers to be the «de facto administrator» of Magrudis this morning, and his two sons Mario and Sandro José Marín Rodríguez -who appear in the commercial register as administrator and partner(s)- a sister-in-law and another person linked to the company. FACUA’s spokesperson Rubén Sánchez addressed a press conference at 12:30, which you ca

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