Listeria outbreak: FACUA sues Magrudis for possible crime against public health

FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted a lawsuit in the court of Seville this Friday against the company Magrudis SL, manufacturer of the shredded beef contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes which subsequently caused the public health warning. The vice-president of FACUA and secretary general of its office in Andalucía, Rubén Sánchez, has spoke to the press of the lawsuit at 12PM at the doors of the court. FACUA has requested that an investigation looking into the potential crime against public health and others that might come to light during the Marugis trial, without prejudice to other natural or legal persons that may be subject to some level of blame throughout the investigation. FACUA has also requested to be considered as priv

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