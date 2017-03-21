Customers who are affected can still claim back the value of the ticket in court
Live Nation fined for the AC/DC concert in Seville with Axl Rose: FACUA denounced that they refused to give customers a refund
Many users complained about the change of singer. Seville City Council fines the promoter, Live Nation, with 15,000 Euros. Their office is based in Barcelona, but the Catalan Consumer Agency decided not to sanction them.
FACUA.org
Spain-21/03/2017
Following the complaint submitted by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the promoter and organiser of the AC/DC concert in Seville last May has been fined for refusing to give customer a refund for their tickets, after the replacement of its vocalist, Brian Johnson, by Axl Rose, of Guns N’ Roses.
The Directorate-General of Economy and Commerce of the City Council of Seville has imposed Live Nation a fine of 15,000 Euros for a serious violation of the Regulations to Admission of Shows and Recreational Activities in Andalusia. Article 23.1 states that «spectators and assistants are entitled for a refund of the amount paid for a ticket or the proportional part of a pass, in cases where the show is cancelled, differed or substantially amended«.
FACUA critici
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