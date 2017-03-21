Live Nation fined for the AC/DC concert in Seville with Axl Rose: FACUA denounced that they refused to give customers a refund

Following the complaint submitted by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the promoter and organiser of the AC/DC concert in Seville last May has been fined for refusing to give customer a refund for their tickets, after the replacement of its vocalist, Brian Johnson, by Axl Rose, of Guns N’ Roses. The Directorate-General of Economy and Commerce of the City Council of Seville has imposed Live Nation a fine of 15,000 Euros for a serious violation of the Regulations to Admission of Shows and Recreational Activities in Andalusia. Article 23.1 states that «spectators and assistants are entitled for a refund of the amount paid for a ticket or the proportional part of a pass, in cases where the show is cancelled, differed or substantially amended«. FACUA critici

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