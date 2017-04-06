Worldwide groundbreaking sentence
Luis Pineda, in preventive detention, will have to tweet for 30 days that he defamed FACUA's spokesperson
Rubén Sánchez requests the prison to provide him with the means to execute the sentence, confirmed by the Spanish Supreme Court in October 2016. This court s ruling is a consequence of his first lawsuit for the defamation campaign made against him for more than four years.
FACUA.org
España-06/04/2017
When he’s about to make his first year in prison, a judge has ordered Luis Pineda, Ausbanc’s owner, to tweet thirty times in thirty days that he’s been found guilty of defaming FACUA’s spokesperson and journalist Rubén Sánchez.
This is a worldwide groundbreaking sentence due to the peculiarity of it: the judge’s ruling must be tweeted every day for a month and in times where a wide audience is guaranteed on Twitter, the social network where the attacks where published in the first place, as it was requested by David Bravo, the plaintiff’s lawyer.
Three and a half years after Pineda was sued by Rubén Sánchez for his 57 defamatory tweets, this will be the first time that a pris
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