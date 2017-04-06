Luis Pineda, in preventive detention, will have to tweet for 30 days that he defamed FACUA's spokesperson

When he’s about to make his first year in prison, a judge has ordered Luis Pineda, Ausbanc’s owner, to tweet thirty times in thirty days that he’s been found guilty of defaming FACUA’s spokesperson and journalist Rubén Sánchez. This is a worldwide groundbreaking sentence due to the peculiarity of it: the judge’s ruling must be tweeted every day for a month and in times where a wide audience is guaranteed on Twitter, the social network where the attacks where published in the first place, as it was requested by David Bravo, the plaintiff’s lawyer. Three and a half years after Pineda was sued by Rubén Sánchez for his 57 defamatory tweets, this will be the first time that a pris

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