Luis Pineda, Miguel Bernad and other nine members of Ausbanc and Manos Limpias, arrested on extortion charges

The Unit for Economic Crime and Tax (UDEF, according to its initials in Spanish) of Spanish National Police have launched an operation this Friday against the heads of the editorial and law business that pretended to be the consumer rights organisation Ausbanc and of the obscure far-right organization (pseudo labor union) Manos Limpias (Clean Hands). They are accused of extorting for decades companies, mostly banks, and of sueing indiscriminately all kinds of individuals, institutions and businesses and then demanding money in return for withdrawing legal action.. FACUA-Consumers in Action is satisfied with these arrests, commanded by judge Santiago Pedraz of Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged). «For man

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