Luis Pineda to compensate Ruben Sanchez with 80,000 Euros after papering streets with pictures of his face with the word "wanted"

The Provincial Court of Seville has confirmed the sentence condemning Ausbanc, its owner Luis Pineda Salido and its publications director Luis Suarez Jordana to pay 90,000 Euros plus interests and expenses to the journalist and spokesperson of FACUA-Consumers in Action, Ruben Sanchez, for unlawfully intruding into his right to honour. The convicts made a series of journalistic montages to make people believe that FACUA’s spokesperson was the author of a long list of crimes. Furthermore, they papered the streets of various cities with his face on a poster with the word «wanted». This is the second legal victory that Sanchez has won for the slander campaign which he has been subject to for the last four years. The first, confirmed last month

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