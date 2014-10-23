It claims for consumers' participation in the development of tariffs
Madrid, Gerona and Barcelona have the most expensive bus passes, according to FACUA's study
A comparative study carried out in 38 Spanish cities reveals that commuting with a rechargeable all-routes bus pass costs an average of 0.79 Euros.
FACUA.org
España-23/10/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted a comparative study on bus fares in 38 Spanish cities in 2014 (see table in Spanish) and has detected differences ranging up to 246% in case of all-routes bus passes.
Madrid has the most expensive bus fares (1.83 Euros each way for all-routes passes and 1.22 Euros for standard passes), Gerona (1.07 Euros, all-route pass) and Barcelona (1.03 Euros, all-route pass).
The cheapest bus passes are in Lugo, where it costs 0.45 Euros each way (standard pass), followed by Logroño, with 0,529 Euros (all-route pass) and Cuenca, 0.58 Euros (all-route pass).
The study compares fares for one-journey tickets, bus passes, rechargeable cards, a
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