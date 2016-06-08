From 29.40 to 52.61 Euros for diesel cars
Madrid is the region with the most expensive periodic motor vehicle inspections, the only one without a price cap regulation
FACUA's annual comparative study finds differences of up to 79% depending on the region.
FACUA.org
España-08/06/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out, as every year, a comparative study on tariffs for periodic motor vehicle inspections (ITV, according to its initials in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous communities (see chart in Spanish). The results for 2016 show, once more, important differences in prices, that reach 79% in the price for private diesel cars. Prices for motorcycles also show a huge difference of tariffs: up to 166%.
The autonomous communities regulate the tariff that must be applied or the maximum price for it, under which the public and private carriers can compete. There are different models of managing ITVs in Spain, since it’s the autonomous communities who regulate the sy
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