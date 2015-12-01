Madrid opens disciplinary proceedings against Telefónica for Movistar Fusión price increase, after being reported by FACUA

As a result of complaints lodged by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Directorate-General for Trade and Consumer Affairs in Madrid has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Telefónica de España for having increased Movistar Fusión Rates. Last May, the company applied a monthly price increase of 5 euros to their almost four million customers, in spite of the fact that these tariffs had been launched in the market in 2012 under the advertising promise that they would «always» remain. FACUA welcomes the fact that finally a consumer rights regional authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Telefónica de España for this mass fraud, although it regrets that it took seven months to do so. In the «statement detailing initial p

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