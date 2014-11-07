Label now says 'low lactose content'
Mercadona changes the lactose-free labelling of chocolate following FACUA's intervention
Despite the lack of regulations, the supermarket chain recognizes that the new labelling is clearer for consumers. The company also reduces the maximum limit of lactose in this product range from 0.1 to 0.05 %.
FACUA.org
España-07/11/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has succeeded in getting the supermarket chain Mercadona to change the labelling of their Extra fine lactose-free Chocolate for Extra fine Low-Lactose-Content Chocolate. The supermarket chain admitted that, as suggested by the association, the new label provides «clearer information for the consumer«.
In addition, in a letter to FACUA, the company has confirmed that «the lactose quantity has been reduced from a maximum of 0.1 % to 0.05 %«. This measure will take effect in early December.
FACUA had requested Mercadona, a company with which it has a collaboration agreement for the protection of consumer rights, to change its labelling; because if a food product contains lactose, whatever the percentage, it cannot be adver
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