Mercadona changes the lactose-free labelling of chocolate following FACUA's intervention

FACUA-Consumers in Action has succeeded in getting the supermarket chain Mercadona to change the labelling of their Extra fine lactose-free Chocolate for Extra fine Low-Lactose-Content Chocolate. The supermarket chain admitted that, as suggested by the association, the new label provides «clearer information for the consumer«. In addition, in a letter to FACUA, the company has confirmed that «the lactose quantity has been reduced from a maximum of 0.1 % to 0.05 %«. This measure will take effect in early December. FACUA had requested Mercadona, a company with which it has a collaboration agreement for the protection of consumer rights, to change its labelling; because if a food product contains lactose, whatever the percentage, it cannot be adver

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión