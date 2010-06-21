Microsoft take away the commercial where suggests that the user of Firefox, Chrome, Opera and Safari isn't "protected"

After the FACUA-Consumers in Action claim, Microsoft has remove an advertise where suggest that the user of web browser like Firefox, Chrome, Opera y Safari isn’t «protected», inviting to use his Internet Explorer 8. FACUA advised to the American multinational that was committing in disloyal and misleading publicity. In an email sent last June 11th to his Spanish division, Microsoft Ibérica, requested to remove or modify the campaign omitting some phrases or clear up and prove if the insecurity that suggestion come from the competition web browser or of the previous versions of his Internet Explorer. You are navigating with Firefox (or with Chrome, Opera&), advised the Microsoft advertise, for then warn the users: You are sailing Withou

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