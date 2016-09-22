Ministry of Industry opens sanctioning proceedings against SEAT for car fraud

The Ministry of Industry has opened sanctioning proceedings against SEAT for the diesel car fraud of the Volkswagen group, something which FACUA-Consumers in Action has been reporting since the scandal broke out last year. The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) however, continues to be unclear as to whether it will start sanctioning proceedings against the Volkswagen group as a consequence of the complaint presented by FACUA last year. The Directorate General for Industry has notified the start of the proceedings in a report dated the 19th September. This is a document which the Spanish Agency for Consumers, Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish), part of the Ministry of Health had asked

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