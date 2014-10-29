Mobile internet deals: eight companies reported for keeping the unused megabytes

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported eight mobile companies for keeping their customers’ unused megabytes. The additional internet bundles clients buy when running out of their monthly allowance, are not rolled over the following month. By cancelling their customers’ internet deals, rather than letting them use the data until completely consumed, mobile operators are guilty of applying unfair terms, especially considering no refunds are provided for the remaining megabytes. The eight culprits are Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo, Pepephone, Másmóvil, Simyo and Tuenti Móvil. The complaints have been sent to the various regional consumers’ associations, to the State Agency for Consumers Nutrition and Food Safety (Aecosan, acco

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