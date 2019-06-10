More than 1000 consumers have joined the #AfectadosDell movement created by FACUA
The association has reported Dell to Consumer Affairs in Madrid for refusing to deliver laptops that were bought from their website for 35 and 39 euros even though they had confirmed these orders.
FACUA.org
España-10/06/2019
More than 1,000 Dell laptop buyers have joined the movement created by FACUA-Consumers in Action in the face of the multinational company’s refusal to deliver the products they sold from their site for 35 and 39 euros.
The #AfectadosDell movement had amassed 1,256 consumers at 9am this Monday. FACUA set this in motion to inform them of their rights and bolster their claims directed at the American multinational in order to make the company comply with contracts of sale and deliver the products to the consumers. The subjects of this dispute are eight Dell laptops, models Inspirion 5000 and 7000, that were on offer on May 23 for 35 and 39 euros. Users can join the movement through the website FACUA.org/AfectadosDell</
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