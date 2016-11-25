More than 10,000 people have already signed #NoMorePowerCuts petition

Within twenty four hours of the presentation at the press conference, more than 10,000 users had signed the petition #NoMásCortesDeLuz (No more Power Cuts, in Spanish), pushed forward by more than twenty civil society organisations. The petition, which can be subscribed to via the website nomascortesdeluz.org , has six demands that aim to stop electricity cuts of poor families and the high prices that domestic consumers suffer from in Spain. The document has been sent to political parties and has the support of all factions of the parliamentary group Podemos, ERC and Coalición Canaria. The organisations pushing this initiative forward are Alianza contra la Pobreza Energética (Alliance against Energ

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