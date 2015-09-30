Owners of Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat cars
More than 10,000 users have already joined he Platform of People Affected by Volkswagen Fraud started by FACUA
Through its website FACUA.org/Volkswagen. The association prepares a series of reports against the German multinational.
FACUA.org
España-30/09/2015
Only five days after it started, more than 10,000 users from all parts of Spain have already joined the National Platform of People Affected by the Volkswagen Fraud, started by FACUA-Consumers in Action.
At 10.30 this Wednesday, September 30, there were 11,103 owners of Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat cars with diesel motors had joined the platform through FACUA’s website (FACUA.org/Volkswagen). The platform is using the hashtag #afectadosVolkswagen in social networks.
Preparing the first series of reports
FACUA’s legal department is preparing the first series of reports that will submit to the different authorities against the companies of Volkswagen Gr
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