Base lending rate and charges for mortgage's formalization
More than 11,000 consumers with mortgages have already joined FACUA's web platform to fight for his money back
The association's legal team have started preparing the first set of complaints sent to banks due to the base lending rate fraud using the extra court system imposed by the Government.
FACUA.org
España-27/01/2017
More than 11,000 consumers have already joined FACUA’s web platform to fight against banks to be refunded the fraudulently money charged due to the base lending rate and mortgage’s formalization.
Consumers who have or have had mortgages and would like to receive advice on how to claim their money back can join the association’s platform at FACUA.org/hipotecastrampa (in Spanish).
This week, FACUA’s legal team have started submitting to banks the first set of complaints about the base lending rate on behalf of its associates using the extra court system imposed by the Government. The association warns that it is especially important to submit this kind of complaint,
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