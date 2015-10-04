More than 15,000 customers have joined the national platform created by FACUA for consumers affected by the Volkswagen fraud

The national platform created by FACUA for consumers affected by the Volkswagen fraud had 16,283 members this Sunday at 12.00. Customers can join the platform via the website FACUA.org/Volkswagen. FACUA’s spokesperson, Rubén Sánchez, will give information on what the association is doing to defend customer’s interests this Monday at 11.00 in a press conference. The Volkswagen group still has not clarified whether the supposed recall for diesel vehicles affected by their scam will change their performance, reducing their power or increasing fuel consumption. FACUA circulated a newsletter around members of its platform. The letter states that «If alterations to the affected vehicles lead to a reduction in performanc

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