More than 1,600 FACUA affiliates file lawsuits against Volkswagen in Germany over 'dieselgate'

More than 1,600 FACUA-Consumers in Action affiliates affected by dieselgate have taken further legal action against Volkswagen in Germany. In the last two weeks, they have filed individual lawsuits with the lawyers used by the German consumer federation Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (VZBV) to file a class action lawsuit there, which was joined by hundreds of thousands of drivers. Around 40,000 drivers joined the affected drivers’ online platform set up by FACUA after the emissions scandal broke in September 2015. Following the opening of the criminal case against the German multinational in the Audiencia Nacional (National High Court, a special highest level court where only national or specific felonies are judged), the association offe

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