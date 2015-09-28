More than 5,000 users join the Platform of People Affected by Volkswagen Fraud in just three days
FACUA is preparing a series of reports against the German multinational.
FACUA.org
España-28/09/2015
More than 5,000 users of Spain have joined the National Platform of People Affected by the Volkswagen emissions fraud started by FACUA-Consumers in Action in just three days.
At 10.30 am this Monday 28 September, there were 5,145 owners of Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat cars with a diesel motor who had joined the platform through FACUA’s website (FACUA.org/Volkswagen). The platform is using the hashtag #afectadosVolkswagen in social networks.
FACUA started this platform last Friday. Now the association is preparing a series of reports against the German multinational, to request the corresponding authorities to take legal actions against it. The association will request pr
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