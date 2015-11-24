Movistar breaches its ongoing promise and increases tariffs for ADSL and Fibre for customers who do not have the Fusión deal

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that Movistar has once again breached its commitment of permanence and has increased tariffs for ADSL and Fibre. This time it will make bills more expensive by two euros a month for all of its clients (both individuals and companies) who have contracted internet services (ADSL and Fibre), and who do not receive any part of the convergent Movistar Fusión offer. This rise in prices is illegal, because it does not offer any improvement in service or performance, and it does not respect any time frame with its customers. FACUA recalls that price increases must be justified with a valid reason that is expressly foreseen in the contract. This is specified in Article 9 of the Royal Decree 899/2009, 22 May, which approved the charter of users’

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