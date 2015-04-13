Movistar, fined for harassing a FACUA's associate through a debt collector due to a false debt

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) has fined Movistar (Telefónica de España) with 20,000 Euros because they had irregularly transferred the data of Esperanza Ordóñez Martín, an associate of FACUA, to the debt collector Corporación Legal. The company harassed her with insistent calls in the name of Telefónica requesting her to pay an alleged debt of 1,741 Euros due to the use of three landlines and internet that the person affected had not hired. FACUA considers the fine as ridiculous, since the practice of irregularly transferring users’ data to debt collectors is a common practice of telephone companies. The association reminds that this should make the fines to be higher,

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