Movistar writes off 6,830 euro fee imposed on FACUA Málaga member for roaming in Cuba
The association took the case to the regional Consumer Arbitration Board, stating that the company had not informed their customer of the rates. What's more, Movistar also failed to suspend the service once the customer had exceeded the maximum additional charge of 60.50 Euros.
FACUA.org
Málaga-01/02/2019
Movistar has written off a 6,380 Euros charge placed on a FACUA Málaga member who was unjustly charged for the roaming service following a trip to Havana (Cuba). The company failed both to inform him how much this service would cost, and to suspend his phone services once the additional charge had exceeded the legal limit of 60.50 euros.
Before going on her trip to Cuba in summer 2016, María Rosa J.A. got in touch with the company to ask about her contracted services. The representative then assured her that there was nothing she had to do in order to continue being able to access these services whilst abroad.
However, upon arriving on the island, the customer found herself unable to use her phone, and had to get in touch with Movistar asking
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