National Competition Commission begins proceedings against Orange for taking control of Simyo without prior notification

The National Competition Commission (CNC) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Orange for taking control of the Simyo operator without prior notification to the organisation. As reported by the institution headed by Joaquín García Bernaldo de Quirós, dated 28th December 2012, the CNC received notice from France Telecom Spain (Orange) of the merger involving the acquisition of sole control of KPN Spain (Simyo) through the purchase of 100% of its share capital, resulting in a merger. The merger has been approved in the first phase without compromise, by order of the CNC council of the 13th February 2013. However, Orange would have carried out the acquisition of Simyo on the 14th December 2012, prior t

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