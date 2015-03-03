Natural gas rates have raised 9% in just over three years, nine times over the CPI

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticizes that the Government has closed its eyes to the economic situation of Spanish families facing a 9% increase in natural gas prices in just over three years, which means nine times the cumulative Consumer Prices Index (CPI). In natural gas supply, there are two regulated options: the TUR 1 (which stands for Last Chance Tariff, in Spanish) which is designed for consumers who do not exceed 5,000 kWh consumption per year, and the TUR 2 for those exceeding that amount, which usually tend to be homes with hot water, cooking and heating all running by natural gas. The latest FACUA analysis highlights that according to the current rates enforced since January 2015, a consumer who uses 800 kWh per month under the TUR 2 option has been curre

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