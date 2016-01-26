New energy scam: pretending to be FACUA representatives to change electricity and gas contracts

The new scam used by sales representatives from major energy companies: pretending to be a representative from FACUA-Consumers in Action in order to change contracts. Users therefore have their rates altered, which are generally more expensive. Various FACUA members have alerted of the home visits they have received over the past few days from sales representatives. These sales representatives pretend to be members of the association, who are processing a refund of money that was supposedly taken illegally. The scammers ask their victims to show them an electricity or gas receipt, using the excuse that they need to check whether there has been a mistake or fraudulent charge. After noting down customers’ details, they urge consumers to sign a document to claim the money back

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