No kidding: Movistar justifies the tariff increase of the Movistar Fusión deal using the "etymological meaning" of "forever"

FACUA-Consumers in Action has received the first reply of the department of Complaints of Telefónica-Movistar to the several complaints that have been submitted regarding the fraudulent tariff increase of five Euros per month of their Movistar Fusión deal, after the company had said since it launched the service that would be “forever”. «The etymological meaning of the term ‘Forever’ means ‘for all time or indefinite time’ and indefinite means ‘that has no end known or this has not been pointed out’, by contrast with the offers which are valid during a limited amount of time«. This is the reply given to one complaint by Esteban Cofrades, who signs as manager of Complaints of Movistar (he is also ma

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