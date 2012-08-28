Ana Mato will not appear in court
"Nobody threatened anyone", says PP in a session of Congress about blackmailing FACUA
Trinidad Jiménez (PSOE) denounces an "intimidating intervention more proper to past times." Emilio Olabarría (PNV) reads the manifesto # somosfacua in the Congress that more than 5,000 citizens have already signed.
FACUA.org
España-28/08/2012
«FACUA has not been threatened» and «no acts or rulings have been issued» against it, so it «makes no sense» the Minister appear in court, said conservative Marta Torrado this Tuesday at the Permanent Delegation of the Congress of Deputies.
The Government has refused to allow the Head of Public Health, Social Services and Equality, Ana Mato, to attend a session of Congress to explain the threat of banning FACUA-Consumers in Action for criticizing the VAT increase and cuts in education and public education budgets.
Three parliamentary groups had requested her appearance: PSOE, from IU-ICV-CHA: La Izquierda Plural, and PNV.
Following Torrado’s version, general secretary of Pub
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