"Nobody threatened anyone", says PP in a session of Congress about blackmailing FACUA

«FACUA has not been threatened» and «no acts or rulings have been issued» against it, so it «makes no sense» the Minister appear in court, said conservative Marta Torrado this Tuesday at the Permanent Delegation of the Congress of Deputies. The Government has refused to allow the Head of Public Health, Social Services and Equality, Ana Mato, to attend a session of Congress to explain the threat of banning FACUA-Consumers in Action for criticizing the VAT increase and cuts in education and public education budgets. Three parliamentary groups had requested her appearance: PSOE, from IU-ICV-CHA: La Izquierda Plural, and PNV. Following Torrado’s version, general secretary of Pub

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión