November's electricity bill is 12.4% more expensive than in January: an increase of 8.39 Euros per month for the average user

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the average energy bill for October has gone up by 12.4% compared to last January, a price increase of 8.39 Euros per month. With the so-called Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its Spanish initials), this November the average user pays 1.8% less than in the same month last year. However, since August, rates are more expensive than when tariffs were fixed by the tender eliminated by the Government last January. The tariffs month by month With the current rates of last January, the average user paid 67.62 Euros (16.0% less than in January 2013), 66.33 in February and March (17.6% less than in the same months the previous year), 63.98 in April (14.4% less than a year ago), 71.46 Euros in Ma

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