Since August energy bills are higher than with the tender system eliminated by the Government at the beginning of the year
November's electricity bill is 12.4% more expensive than in January: an increase of 8.39 Euros per month for the average user
The Association insists that the Government should scrap the tariff system implemented in January and adopt the European Court of Justice recommendation which states users should be informed of price changes before their enforcement.
FACUA.org
España-01/12/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the average energy bill for October has gone up by 12.4% compared to last January, a price increase of 8.39 Euros per month.
With the so-called Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its Spanish initials), this November the average user pays 1.8% less than in the same month last year. However, since August, rates are more expensive than when tariffs were fixed by the tender eliminated by the Government last January.
The tariffs month by month
With the current rates of last January, the average user paid 67.62 Euros (16.0% less than in January 2013), 66.33 in February and March (17.6% less than in the same months the previous year), 63.98 in April (14.4% less than a year ago), 71.46 Euros in Ma
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