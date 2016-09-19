The association criticises the passive attitude of the responsible authorities
One year on from the Volkswagen scandal and not one politician has faced up to their responsibilities, reports FACUA
FACUA is representing the largest group of victims of the car fraud in the EU: more than 43,000 car owners, of whom around 6,000 have joined proceedings at the High Court.
FACUA.org
España-19/09/2016
One year on since the Volkswagen emissions scandal broke out, FACUA – Consumers in Action expresses regret over the passive attitude of the Spanish Government and the total inaction of both the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) as well as the vast majority of regional authorities supposedly dedicated to the protection of the consumer.
The association regards as shameful the absence of measures taken by the European Commission and Spanish councils to act against this fraud committed by a company like Volkswagen. The car company has benefitted considerably globally by falsifying the Nitric Oxide emissions (NOx) of 11 million vehicles that were not ready to comply with legislation. This scam does not only show that the
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