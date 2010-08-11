Ono swallows his threats to a member of FACUA and cancels two bills with 18.000 false calls to 905 numbers

After the claim of FACUA-Consumers in Action, the telecommunications company Ono has been obligated to cancel two bills with 17.908 false calls to 905 numbers. Ministry of Industry has resolved that in this case the user mustn’t pay the bills, but FACUA denounces that it continues leaving the rest of the victims unprotected by the massive fraud of false calls to 905. Through a debt collection agency, Ono advised to Heiko Kraft, a German who lives in Barcelona, that if he don’t pay he will be included in a register of defaulters and bring him to court requesting the seizure of their property. «The company has had to swallows her threats because the Customer Care Division of the Ministry of Telecommunications shows that our member had solici

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