Ono's mobile network service goes down and FACUA asks for automatic compensation of those affected

The mobile network of the telecommunications operator Ono went down this Tuesday afternoon, 1st of April. FACUA – Consumers in Action asks the company to pay economic compensation to all its customers without them needing to make a complaint. The legislation of the sector establishes absolutely ridiculous amounts to compensate the damages suffered by users as a result of these blackouts, which is why FACUA has spent years demanding a substantial modification of the law. The association hopes that Ono acts with the same seriousness as Jazztel did a few weeks ago, when, after their mobile network went down, they announced that they would automatically compensate all their clients with 5 Euros. It is the third operator whose mobile services went

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