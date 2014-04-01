Ono's mobile network service goes down and FACUA asks for automatic compensation of those affected
It is the third operator that has a mobile service blackout in a month, after the cases of Jazztel and before that the operator PTV Telecom.
FACUA.org
España-01/04/2014
The mobile network of the telecommunications operator Ono went down this Tuesday afternoon, 1st of April.
FACUA – Consumers in Action asks the company to pay economic compensation to all its customers without them needing to make a complaint.
The legislation of the sector establishes absolutely ridiculous amounts to compensate the damages suffered by users as a result of these blackouts, which is why FACUA has spent years demanding a substantial modification of the law.
The association hopes that Ono acts with the same seriousness as Jazztel did a few weeks ago, when, after their mobile network went down, they announced that they would automatically compensate all their clients with 5 Euros.
It is the third operator whose mobile services went
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