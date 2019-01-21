Orange dismisses FACUA member's 3,646 Euros bill with charges for roaming in Switzerland

Orange has dismissed a FACUA member’s 3,646 Euros roaming fee, which the company had improperly charged him following a trip to Switzerland. In June 2018, Francisco R.R., a Las Palmas resident, contacted his mobile phone provider, Orange, to enquire about whether he’d be able to continue using his phone and internet services whilst on a trip with his family he had planned to various EU countries. «They told me that this was an option, and it was free. I then went on to connect to the roaming service and set up a data roaming cap» says the user. On 15 June, Francisco and his family were driving in the north of Italy, when they decided to cross the border into Switzerland so that they could visit that country as well. Some 45 minutes passed w

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