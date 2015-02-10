Orange, fined for including a FACUA's associate in a bad debtors' list after admitting that there was no debt

Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) has imposed a 50,000 Euros fine to Orange (France Telecom Spain) for irregularly transferring the personal information of José Guillermo San Miguel, associate of FACUA, to a bad debtors’ list, even though an irregularly charged bill had already been cancelled (twice). José Guillermo agreed on a ADSL and landline service with Orange on May 5, 2012, but he soon realised that the service didn’t work at the correct speed so he requested the cancellation of the service within the legal period of seven days to do it. Nevertheless, after the service was cancelled, this associate of FACUA in Valencia received two bills for services never requested or received, of 37.67 and

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión