Outrageous: The Traffic authority sends environmental efficiency stickers to those affected by Volkswagen Fraud

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it outrageous that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT, according to its initials in Spanish) is sending a certificate to the owners of the vehicles affected by the fraud of Volkswagen with which they prove their supposed environmental efficiency. The fraud consists of the installation of a device that allows Volkswagen to pass the pre-sale controls of vehicles. Once these vehicles are on the road its then deactivated and these care are able to exceed the legal limits of emission of nitrogen dioxides (NOx), which is highly harmful for our health and the environment. The DGT has begun sending these environmental badges by mail to owners of vehicles in Madrid, the province of Barcelona and the cities of Granada, Valencia and Seville. T

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión