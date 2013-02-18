Over 25 organisations from Seville call for mobilisation to commemorate the Day of Andalusia

The more than 25 citizen organisations that signed the manifesto Compromiso Social para el Progreso de Sevilla (Social Commitment for the Progress of Seville) call for the defence of the Andalusian Statute of Autonomy and self-government in the community with the demonstration this 28th February, the Day of Andalusia. The demonstration, which has the slogan For Andalusia. Rights, Employment and Dignity, departs on the 28th February from Puerta Carmona, and is scheduled to finish in Plaza de España. Thus, the platform invites Sevillians to participate in defence of their rights as Andalusians, against the state centralism of the Government of Madrid and the major power centres of the European Union. In this call the enti

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