People affected by the stoppage of sales of Volkswagen Group cars can request a refund

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that people affected by the stoppage of Volkswagen Group cars sales can request the end of their contracts and a total refund of the amounts they have paid. The company has announced that its brands Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda and Audi will stop selling their remaining 3,320 diesel cars that were manufactured with the deceiving emission-control software. Volkswagen has not specified when will the cars be for sale again, this is why FACUA reminds that any user that has signed a contract to reserve a car that they have the right to cancel it. They can request a refund of all the money they have already paid, including any possible fee if they hired a loan to pay it, and also a free cancelation of any loan that has been hired through authorised dealers.</

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