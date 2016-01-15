Petrol has doubled in price since the Government liberalised it in 1998, FACUA denounces

Petrol has doubled in price since José María Aznar removed the price cap procedure in 1998. This is one of many things coming to light out of FACUA-Consumers in Action’s recent study, which calls on parliamentary groups to amend the hydrocarbon law so that the Government periodically sets price caps on petrol and diesel prices. The association calls for invention in the motor fuel sector to quash the oligopolistic practices to which consumers are subjected. The ridiculous price drop in spite of the nose dive in the price of oil, the lack of competition amongst the main petrol station networks and the repeated promises on practices made by Competition are reason enough justifying this measure once and for all, FACUA states. FACUA denounces

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