Police arrest three men in the United Kingdom for fraud in the horse meat scandal
British environmental authorities confirm the discovery of veterinary painkillers in the horse samples analysed.
FACUA.org
Internacional-15/02/2013
The Police have arrested two men of sixty-four and forty-two years in Wales and another of sixty-three years in Yorkshire (England) suspected of having committed a possible crime of fraud in the horse meat scandal. The detainees have relations to two slaughterhouses in England and Wales.
The places of arrest, the company Farmbox Meats from Aberystwyth in Wales and the Peter Boddy abattoir of Todmorden, West Yorkshire, have been inspected by police on Tuesday and closed by the Food Standards Agency, after accessing several documents and client lists. Among the suspicions that they have are that the slaughterhouse in Yorkshire sold horses to the Welsh company to put on sale later as beef in food products such as hamburgers.
In addition to the recent arrests, on Wednesday the
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