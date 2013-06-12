Posing as the phone lines of companies like Orange or Caixa to charge 4 Euros just to hang up

On searching the contact numbers for companies such as Orange, Amazon, or the bank La Caixa, instead of the actual numbers, Google search results lead users through customer service lines which charge 4 Euros just for hanging up the phone. FACUA-Consumers in Action has seen how from these adverts, which are directed to 918220166 –free of charge or at a reduced cost for those with a flat rate contract–, a voiceover indicates that «in order to contact via telephone call 11866; I repeat, call 11866 to contact us». However, this isn’t even the customer service number for the company, but an additional rate telephone line which charges far more than the usual customer service lines which are normally free of charge or 902 numbers (also pay as you go).</

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