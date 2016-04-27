Promoter of AC/DC refunds ticks following FACUA's complaint

Live Nation, promoters of the concert that AC/DC will offer in Seville next 10 May, is already processing the refund of the tickets to all those fans who have decided not to attend the show after the band has replaced their singer, Brian Johnson, with Axl Rose, Guns N’Roses singer, due to Johnson‘s health problems. This decision comes days after FACUA warned all ticket holders that they could claim the money back if they felt they were no longer interested in attending. The association understands that the change of vocalist is a substantial change in the terms of the concert, and therefore a justified reason to demand the refund of the ticket. Although at first Live Nation did not clarify if it was giving refunds arguing that they were una

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