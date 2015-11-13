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Publication of Court order calling almost four million users to join the Movistar Fusión class action filed by FACUA
A period of 30 working days has been opened for users to appear in the opened class action, and have a refund of extra money charged or claim financial compensation.
FACUA.org
España-13/11/2015
This Friday 13 November the Court order from the Commercial Court No.8, Madrid was published (see in Spanish). The Court order calls on the almost four million users to join the class action, free of charge, filed by FACUA-Consumers in Action against Telefónica de España, for having increased the prices of its tariff Movistar Fusión.
A period of 30 working days has therefore been opened for affected customers to appear in the class action. The aim being to allow customers to claim back the extra money they were charged as a result of the price increase of five euros a month, applied since last May, or receive financial compensation if this was the reason why they ca
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