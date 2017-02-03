Regional consumer authorities did not fine Telefonica for charging for caller ID, now nullified by the Supreme Court

National and regional Consumer authorities did not act against the collection of identification of calls of Telefónica that has been declared null by the Supreme Court, since it was not a service that the users did not expressly request. FACUA denounced the company in August 2008 before several competent bodies in the field of telecommunications and consumer protection. The Andalusian consumer authority was the only one that imposed a fine, but of insignificant amount in relation to the dimensions of fraud. Following the complaint filed by FACUA, the Andalusian Government only sanctioned Telefónica three years later with 440,000 euros, a figure lower than that which comes in two months for charging this fee to their landline customers in this autonomous commu

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