Regional Ministry of Health in Castilla-La Mancha compensates FACUA member 6,500 Euros for burns suffered during labour

After FACUA Castilla-La Mancha’s intervention, the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Sescam) has compensated 6,500 Euros to a patient as compensation after she suffered burns during labour as a result of the incorrect usage of an infrared light. P.C.V., a resident in the Manchegan locality of Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca), was admitted to the Virgen de la Salud Hospital in Cuenca in September 2016 for assistance during labour. During this visit, as a consequence of the midwife’s incorrect use of an infrared lamp, the patient suffered second degree burns that spanned 15.5 centimeters on her left thigh. Due to the fact she had been placed under an epidural anesthetic, she did not feel the pain this damage caused at any moment and as such could not alert

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