The airline, sentenced to pay court fees to the association
Rejected another lawsuit by Ryanair against FACUA for criticising its irregularities
Following the summer incidents, the association stated: "It's not just the constant economic frauds or affront's to customers' dignity what it's at stake, but also passengers' lives"
FACUA.org
España-12/02/2013
The presiding judge of the 16 Trial Court of Seville has rejected a lawsuit by Ryanair against FACUA-Consumers in Action stating that the criticisms made by the association after the incidents of the past summer do not harm the airline reputation. The company has been sentenced to reimburse court fees to FACUA.
Ryanair expected the association to delete two statements released on its website on September 5 and September 7, 2012, to pay 10,000 Euros of compensation and to cover the costs of publishing the sentence in four of the main national newspapers.
The statements made by FACUA referred to the emergency landings of four airplanes for fuel shortages, three on July 26 in Valencia and one on September 4 in Lanzarote. On the other hand, they also referred to two cabin depr
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