Ryanair illegally leaves passengers travelling without ID cards or passports behind even if they have other valid travel documentation for domestic flights

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that Ryanair is illegally preventing passengers travelling without ID cards or passports even if they have other valid travel documentation for domestic flights. FACUA is receiving complaints from those passengers affected. These include families with children who did not have travel documentation and who Ryanair did not allow to fly even though Spanish law states that «Spanish passengers under the age of 14, travelling on domestic flights, are exempt from carrying travel documentation, as they are responsibility of the adult accompanying them.» Moreover, Spain’s National Aviation Safety Plan, which all flights departing and arriving in Spain must comply with, recognizes identity documents issued in any EU country including

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